Seven suspected gangsters gunned down in separate incidents in Nairobi





Police on Tuesday gunned down seven suspected thugs in separate incidents in a renewed war on crime in Nairobi. Police recovered two pistols, assorted crude weapons and other stolen property from the slain suspects. According to the police, all those who were gunned down were under 25 and the youngest was 19.

The first incident happened on Tuesday evening along Mombasa Road where three suspected robbers were killed by detectives who were responding to reports of a planned robbery within Alfa Centre.

The suspects are reported to have locked some of the workers there in a toilet while demanding cash from them. Police said the three were part of a gang of six that had earlier been seen in the area.

“The suspects were ordered to surrender but they defied the orders and instead opened fire at the police. In the ensuing shootout three suspects were fatally shot while three others escaped,” the police said.

Those who had been attacked later identified the slain suspects.

According to Nairobi police boss James Mugera two pistols (a loaded barreta and a toy) were recovered from the scene alongside a Simoco SRP pocket phone, a HP Laptop, a hammer, a Somali sword and six assorted mobile phones.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the city mortuary with the police pursuing the suspects who are on the run.

In another incident two suspects were killed in Mowlem area where trying to flee the scene of failed robbery on a motorcycle. One of the suspects was killed on the spot while the second one who had escaped with gunshot wounds was cornered by the public and succumbed minutes later.

Police at the crime scene said they recovered a homemade gun that had four bullets, a motorcycle and a TV set.

In Kasarani area, another suspect was killed in a botched robbery along Lumumba Drive and a pistol was found on him. Police said the suspect and three accomplices had been attacking and robbing pedestrians.

In yet another incident, a suspected gangster was killed in Githurai 44 area and a pistol was recovered. The suspect is said to have been part of a gang that had been attacking and robbing residents on Monday night when police were alerted. Three of the slain suspect’s accomplices escaped.

In Kayole, 10 live and two rubber bullets, a blank beret, a pair of military boots, a blue jersey, one jungle belt, three jungle trousers and two jungle shirts were recovered from a rented house.