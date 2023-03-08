Seven-year-old dies in Mathare night fire

In this picture taken on March 12, 2019 residents of Kibera slums run past a blazing fire that burnt down a section of Toi Market. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

A seven-year-old child was on Monday night killed in a fire incident in Mathare slums, Nairobi. The victim, Patience Mwende Kioko, was sleeping at the time the fire started around 10pm.

Police said a fire engine rushed to the scene and stopped the spread of the fire and it is when they realized the fire had killed the small girl who was living with disability.

In another incident on Sunday night, a one-month-old baby girl died in a fire incident in Kibera slums, Nairobi as she slept at their home.

The mother said she left the child with a candle lit in the house and walked out of the house for fresh air. The 21-year-old woman said she later heard screams that the house was on fire. Area residents desperately attempted to contain the fire.

Police said preliminary findings have show the candle caused the fire which also razed nearby structures.

Meanwhile, the police have said there has been an increase in fire incidents in Nairobi which have led to destruction of property.

On Monday night, property of unknown value was destroyed in a fire incident at Uhuru estate. It is believed the fire was caused by a cooking gas cylinder in one of the affected houses.

Police said they are investigating claims that the cylinder was leaking before the fire started. No injury was reported and investigations are ongoing.

In Mowlem area, an apartment was burnt in a fire incident. During the incident household goods of unknown value were destroyed.

And in another incident, several stalls were destroyed by fire in Mowlem area. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. Police say they are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, in Dandora, about 10 families lost property in another fire incident but no injuries were reported.

