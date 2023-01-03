Seventh Day Adventist church apologises to Kenyans over pastor drama with bridesmaids





The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church has apologized following an incident that took place on Friday, December 30, 2022, where a pastor chased away bridesmaids from a wedding.

In a statement on Twitter, the SDA church asked Kenyans not to be angered by what the pastor did as they asked them to be attending their services.

The man of God kicked out the bridesmaids minutes before the wedding was t take place in Tente SDA Church in Nyamira County claiming they are not aligned with what the church’s ethos.

Also read: Bridesmaids chased away by SDA pastor over ‘indecent dressing’, speak

The conservative SDA church is an Adventist Protestant Christian denomination that strictly observes the Sabbath.

“We would like to take this opportunity through this fan page to apologize to Kenyans who might feel that our pastor chased them from our church. Maybe he was angered and took the matter out of proportion. We love you all and welcome you all to our churches. SDA church is for us all,” the statement read in full.

This comes just two days after the same SDA fan page said that it was in full support of the actions by the pastor.

Also read: Bride’s sister blasts SDA Pastor who chased away bridal party

The tweet said that the bridesmaids’ dress code was very “shameful” and that the church will always stand for its values.

“We fully support the action of the pastor. We cannot allow indecency in our SDA churches. We followed the wedding very closely. The type of music which was being played was worldly and that is not what we teach. The dressing was also shameful. We as a church, stand for values,” they said.

In an amateur video that has since gone viral, the man of God who resides in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County accused the ladies of indecent dressing.

“Sikia, sikia, nyinyi nyote kama wewe sio MSDA, nimekukataa. You are not going to escort the bride, nimekataa,” the pastor is captured in the video saying.

However, the family of the bride whose wedding ceremony was thrown into disarray faulted the pastor identified as Mr. Jared Omwoyo saying he dampened the mood of the celebratory moment.

Also read: Pastor Ng’ang’a gifts his longtime female friend with a car