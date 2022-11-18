Seventh-Day Adventist pastor tackles LGBTQ+ confessions in church





Pastor Elizabeth Mokoro, a pastor in a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church in Nairobi took on the bull by the horns when she preached about homosexuality to a congregation that is known to be very conservative.

In her preaching, Pastor Mokoro said she had endeavored to handle homosexuality in the SDA church because they were not open to such discussions. She said she had to talk about the matter after a young man approached her for counseling, and she invited him to her church.

“We sat down later, and he said, ‘Pastor, I want to marry’ so quickly in my head, I knew we were doing marital counseling, but he said he didn’t need marital counseling now.

I asked him what he needed, and he says, ‘I’m gay, but don’t misunderstand me. My mother’s brother abused me when I was 10 in our own house, and I grew up like that.”

She continued, “Every time he did it, he told me ‘Don’t tell anyone or I will kill you.’ That’s why I keep on telling people to be careful about the people they host in their house. What values do they hold?” began Pastor Mokoro.

The young, unnamed man told Pastor Mokoro that he managed through schooling but was fully bullied into homosexuality in high school. He lived with it through campus and had come to accept that was who he is, but he wanted to marry. He was afraid that if he married, he would become a bisexual man because he would have to sleep with both genders.

“I realized we had a problem. It didn’t last two weeks before I got a call from here in Nairobi of a person telling me that he was attracted to fellow men and he strongly believed this was not of God. He had fasted about it and it was not going (away).

And I meet a girl that is a lesbian, but you see, when you are a lesbian or gay, you never miss porn and masturbation; and for masturbation in women, you risk losing your mind so for her she’s gone cuckoos and she’s in a mental facility. So I said ok? Do we have Adventist homosexuals?

Our problem is one thing. We have not learnt to differentiate between accepting the person and accepting the behavior. Those are two different things. God is a sinner-loving God but a sin-hating God,” preached Pastor Mokoro.

She said that the devil was sustaining these behaviors in people with all the money non-governmental organizations have to pump. She also said the devil had made sure that the church doesn’t accept people from the LGBTQ community or even talk about it such that they have nowhere to go and become rich to death and die in their sin.

“We’re not asking you to accept homosexuality. We’re saying these are children of God, and we must create a safe space to talk about these things and save our children. But you guys are too cool for these kinds of discussions.

She continued, “The only discussions we are comfortable with are that Christ died on the cross, we’re saved by grace. We’re comfortable with Sabbath being on Saturday. It is a delight.

The many students I have met in high school will tell you that as they get into puberty, they begin to question their identity, and if they are not guided well, they are forced to believe a lie from someone else who will teach them about sexuality a different way that says you can wake up one day and feel like your body is locked in a wrong body- mum I’m a girl, but I think I should be a boy,” said Pastor Mokoro.

She further lamented that the church was not willing to discuss and teach sex and sexuality despite the subject being tough.

“When we don’t teach our children, the devil will teach them and let me tell you, the devil has gone ahead of us to teach and is closing in on us before we wake up,” added Pastor Mokoro.

