Several injured in Nairobi Expressway accident – VIDEO

An Embasava matatu is towed from the scene of the accident on Nairobi Expressway on July 4, 2022. PHOTO: Dennis Onsongo

About 22 people, including a toll agent, sustained injuries in a road accident at the Nairobi Expressway Mlolongo station on Monday night.

CCTV footage of the accident show the public service mini bus christened Embasava Sacco ramming into a Toyota prado vehicle at the exit of the toll booth.

“Motorists are notified of an accident that occurred along the Nairobi Expressway at the Mlolongo Toll Station, involving a PSV mini-bus,” The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) said in a statement.

“Multiple injuries have been reported, and traffic police are attending to the scene. Motorists are advised to exit/enter the Expressway at the Syokimau Toll Station, even as rescue efforts are underway at the scene of accident.”

The injured have been rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Machakos Level 5 hospital for treatment.

The Chinese contractor had started repairing the toll booth which was extensively damaged hours after the accident.

The accident comes a week after a similar incident in which a vehicle rammed into the toll booth leaving the occupant dead.