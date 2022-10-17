Billions? Musalia Mudavadi reveals his networth

Dr William Ruto (right) and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi during a campaign rally at Erera grounds in Kisii on July 24, 2022. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA

Musalia Mudavadi says he is worth Sh4 billion with most of his wealth coming from assets.

Mudavadi, a seasoned politician and former presidential candidate, made the revelation when he faced the National Assembly Committee for his vetting as the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The 15-team committee is chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

“If I take my investments in shares in some companies and also the properties that I own, I will put my net worth at Sh4 billion,” he confirmed.

Mudavadi clarified his sources of income are from his rental apartments, dividends where he has the shares and interests, and other expenses that come from his farm.

Mr Mudavadi has held several political positions since taking over for his father Moses who passed on in 1989.

He served as Deputy Prime Minister during the Coalition Government of former President Mwai Kibaki and Mr Raila Odinga.

He also served as a member of parliament and headed the ministries of finance and lands during former president Moi’s era.

He is also the shortest vice president in the country’s history having served for three months under Moi in 2002.

If he, as expected, he is cleared by the vetting committee, Mudavadi will be the most senior official in government after President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

Mudavadi while facing the vetting committee also absolved himself from blame from the Goldenberg scandal in which the government lost billions of shillings via gold trade. He referred to himself as the whistleblower in the scandal and the person that stopped the payments by the government.

