Sh310k per night as sex workers gather in Davos for annual meeting of global elite





Scores of sex workers have swarmed to the Swiss ski resort town of Davos to offer their services to the rich and powerful this week, with some charging up to Sh310,000 ($2,500) a night.

Demand for sex work skyrockets each year at the meeting of world leaders and business tycoons who jet in from all around the world to rub shoulders with each other.

Escorts are booked into the same hotels as high-powered bosses and their employees during the five-day summit, which started on January 16.

One prostitute who goes by the name “Liana” told the German newspaper Bild that she frequently provides services to an American attendee at Davos who pays $750 per hour — or $2,500 to spend the whole night.

She added that she dresses in business attire to blend in with the World Economic Forum gathering crowd.

The manager of one escort service in Aargau says she has already received 11 bookings and 25 inquiries and expects many more to follow this week.

“Some also book escorts for themselves and their employees to party in the hotel suite,” the escort service manager said.

A German sex worker took to Twitter to describe her experience mingling with the Davos crowd and their security detail. DailyMail.com reported her comments.

“Date in Switzerland during #WWF means looking at the gun muzzles of security guards in the hotel corridor at 2 a.m. – and then sharing the giveaway chocolates from the restaurant with them and gossiping about the rich… #Davos #WEF,” the sex worker, Salome Balthus, wrote.

Balthus, who said she is staying at a hotel near Davos, refused to divulge the names of her clients.

In 2020, an investigation by The Times found at least 100 prostitutes traveled to Davos for the summit, according to a Swiss police officer.

The Ukraine war, global inflation rates, climate change, and inequality are the topics up for discussion at this year’s summit.

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska will give a rare international address today at the annual gathering.

The Covid-19 pandemic ruined the event for the past two years, but a springtime version was held eight months ago.

