Sh3bn T-Mall flyover along Lang’ata Road opened to public





The government has officially opened the T-Mall flyover along Lang’ata Road for use by the public.

The flyover has been under construction for the past two years.

Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) over the weekend unveiled the Sh3 billion new flyover.

It was built by Spanish engineering company Centunion, which began construction of the four-lane flyover in November 2020.

It is meant to reduce traffic along the busy road that has been a headache to many motorists due to the traffic snarl-up around the area.

President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned the flyover in June before his motorcade snaked through the snazzy new road on his way to his last Madaraka Day celebrations as head of state.

The flyover will allow motorists headed to Ongata Rongai and Magadi to drive over an elevated road to the Shell Petrol Station next to the Wilson Airport.

Vehicles headed to Mbagathi Road, South C and Wilson Airport will use the underpass, a move that is intended to end traffic jams along the busy Lang’ata Road.

The project is a public-private partnership between the government of Kenya and the government of the Kingdom of Spain.

Other projects being implemented include the construction of footbridges across Mbagathi Way and Nyayo Stadium which are to be completed by 2024.

The project consists of the upgrading of the Lang’ata-Mbagathi-Mai Mahiu crossing, employing a four-lane flyover on Lang’ata Road, and the expansion of the adjacent roads. A footbridge will also be built on the Mbagathi Way side.