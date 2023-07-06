Shabana patron Sam Nyamweya calls for carnival mood in final game of the season





Shabana FC patron Sam Nyamweya has called for a carnival mood at the Gusii stadium when the curtain falls on this season’s National Super League (NSL) campaign.

The veteran football administrator has also urged all politicians, regardless of their political affiliations, to come and support the team.

On the day, the high-flying Shabana will play host to Kisumu All Stars in a potentially thrilling encounter.

A win for the hosts, who have already clinched promotion to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, will ensure they shove off competition from Murang’a Seal and win the NSL title.

“Shabana FC has already achieved so much this season by winning a ticket to the top-flight. But the match on Saturday will be very important because it will climax a season that the players and technical staff have given their best,” explained Nyamweya.

Nyamweya, who’s previously served as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president, has also promised to marshall resources to ensure the team competes for the title in the top-flight. He has also urged all stakeholders associated with the club to turn up for the occasion in the grand finale.

“It is important that Shabana supporters come in large numbers to push the team to this ultimate support. As the Patron of Shabana Football Club and having played a key role in bringing the club back to the top, I am inviting all the leaders from our community to come and offer the team the support they deserve.”

“We are (specifically) inviting the two Governors from our region, top leadership in government, members of Parliament and County Assembly and local politicians to grace this historic moment. It will be the day I am hoping we will put all our political differences and support Shabana.”

Shabana have amassed 70 points from 31 outings in the NSL this term, two more than Murang’a Seal, their nearest challengers. Enroute to securing promotion, the team won 22 and won four of their games this season.

