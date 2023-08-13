Shabana patron Sam Nyamweya hits out at sponsorship deal with Bangbet





Shabana FC patron Sam Nyamweya has distanced himself from a sponsorship deal that will soon be availed by the club.

A statement signed by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League club’s official indicates the club will unveil a sponsorship deal with gaming firm Bangbet on August 13, 2023 at a Nairobi hotel.

The event which will be graced by among other, Kisii governor Simba Arati, will also be used to unveil the club’s youth and women teams.

But Nyamweya, a veteran football administrator claimed, in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, that the proceeds from this deal will likely not be enough to take care of the needs of the team for an entire season.

Nyamweya, who was president of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) between 2011 and 2015 and was instrumental in negotating sponsorship deals with the likes of Supersport and Azam, also hinted he had been locked out of the sponsorship talks.

“As the patron legally elected in 2011,” said Nyamweya, who also is a close ally of President William Ruto.

“I disassociate myself from the said sponsorship signing ceremony after learning of it though the media. Sponsorships are an essential part of the progress of the team and cannot be done in a hurry and without proper consultation and due diligence done on the said sponsor(s).”

Nyamweya added that the club required around Sh60 to Sh70 million to fund the club throughout the season.

“If we bring in a sponsor for Sh20 million. That is not enough to run the team. We are in talks with other sponsors who are willing to inject money in the team. These shady deals will make sponsors run away.”

Shabana recently secured promotion to the top-flight league after 17 years in the cold.

The promotion success, which was backed by support from a huge fanbase, also had the club win the second tier National Super League (NSL), ahead of second placed Murang’a Seal, which also secured promotion.

Nyamweya has recently shared the team’s vision of competing for the Kenyan Premier League title this season and possibly making a return to continental football.

Coached by ex-footballer Sam Okoth, Shabana secretary Elizabeth Karama recently announced the club had bolstered the squad by signing five experienced players.

These include Johana Mwita and defender Rodgers Aloro from Bandari, utility defender Prince Ayieko (Nzoia Sugar), left-back Hillary Wandera, and midfielder Mark Okola (NSL side, Vihiga United).

