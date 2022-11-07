Shade? Diamond dedicates wedding song with Zari to current girlfriend, Zuchu





Tanzanian superstar singer Diamond Platinumz had zero chills to give when he dedicated a wedding love song he collaborated with Rayvanny to write for his former lover, Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, to his current girlfriend, singer Zuchu- born Zuhura Othman.

In his November 6, 2022, Instagram story, Diamond said Zuchu was his queen and dedicated the wedding-themed song to her.

“Today is a celebration; your son has grown up. All the childishness will be reduced. Thank you, mom, you taught me and now I know.

Father said there’s nothing for free, begging is a taboo. If you want the taste of salt, you must buy it. Not by force or even the medicine of a witch doctor.

It’s happening now because of the blessings and prayers of my mother and father. Tell all the paparazzi and the doubters, what they said couldn’t happen is happening today,” Diamond begins singing.

Diamond and Zuchu began dating after rumours swirled for a while that the boss and his employee were a couple and their contract extended beyond professionalism.

Their attempts at keeping it secret worked for a few weeks but were eventually outed after fan videos of them made rounds on social media. In some of the videos, the two appeared to be seducing each other to the point of displaying their affection for each other in public.

“A wedding is a blessing, you should appreciate it when received because there are a lot of people crying to have it. In our tribe, divorce is a sin.”

The heartthrob added, “I was taught to be passive and ignore childishness so that tomorrow people won’t whisper ad talk. Please kiss me so that I can feel myself and they can get embarrassed.

This wedding ring that I’m giving you is so that they can see… so that they can drink poison, get swollen and die. Please hold the anchor and kidnap me so that I won’t go out.”

“Take the phone, delete the number and block all my side chicks and exes. I’m not throwing shade, I’m speaking loudly so that everyone can hear. Tell all the tenants, the landlord is in the house,” Diamond continues singing in the Iyena song.

Today, Diamond and Zuchu are very open about their relationship and its affection spills over onto their public performances when they step over the boundaries of what should be reserved for their privacy and display it to the public.

Diamond and Rayvanny wrote this song at a time Diamond and Zari were enjoying the peak of their relationship.

This was the second song in which Diamond sang to Zari, telling off haters who claimed they would eventually break up.

The first song was Utanipenda in which Zari was also the video vixen as he promised to never leave her.

Eventually, they did break up after Diamond cheated on Zari with Tanzanian video vixen, Hamisa Mobetto, and other women.

The two share two children as Diamond went ahead to sire more kids with other women during and after the famous relationship.

This dedication, therefore, leaves us wondering, does Diamond intend on making things officially permanent with Zuchu via marriage? Is he promising to never leave her as he did with Zari?

