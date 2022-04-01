Shaffie Weru back on the mic at NRG radio

Share this via PWA





Radio host Shaffie Weru is back on the airwaves. NRG radio has announced that it has hired the radio presenter.

NRG radio made the announcement on social media in a post that read:

“It’s Furahidayyy. Guess who is back fam? Tag them and use the hashtag #ShaffieNRGComeback and stand a chance to win 500bob worth of airtime. Gurumisheni twirra.”

Shaffie was fired from Homeboyz Radio, a Radio Africa Group station, last year over on-air utterances that were deemed insensitive.

Shaffie was sacked alongside renowned disk jockey DJ Joe Mfalme (real name Joseph Mwendwa Munoru) and Neville Muaysa. The three were accused of vouching for sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Shaffie, upon being fired, threatened to file a case against the station demanding Sh 21 million for ‘unlawful termination’.

Here is how Kenyans on Twitter received news of Shaffie’s hiring by NRG radio:

Greatest comeback of all times.. welcome back Shaffie#ShaffieNRGComeback

Shaffie Weru it is!!!

Reminds me the combination at Kiss 100 with Kalekye Mumo.

Welcome back King of radio airwaves

@ShaffieWeru #ShaffieNRGComeback

