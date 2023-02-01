Shaffie Weru provides a platform for redemption with “Shafted” Series





Media personality Shaffie Weru debuted his new online series, Shafted, on his social media platforms on January 30, 2023- a hard-hitting series set to provide a platform to renowned people who messed up either through their words or actions; and fell from grace to tell their side of the story.

In his first episode, Shaffie interviewed his alter ego, the Raverend, to get more insights into the 2021 incident that saw him and two others sacked from their radio jobs after victim-shaming a woman who had been pushed off a building by a man whom she’d rejected his romantic advances.

At this time, the Raverend revealed how and why he’d begun experiencing depression over the incident.

“I’m in this position because of that one incident and I don’t blame anyone for it. In fact, even on behalf of DJ Joe Mfalme and Neville (Musya) who are really doing very well because at some point I was really getting depressed because I was like ‘Yoh, you know at least me I’ve had my go because I’ve worked all these years.’

Neville had just joined that station. He was barely two months old, Joe Mfalme also; he was barely a couple of months old because we’d just done a serious take over from Capital FM. So you can imagine,” began the Raverend.

Shaffie Weru had been a mainstream media personality for 17 years before this incident sparked his downfall.

Following the incident, the trio did personal apologies to the victim and Kenyans; and had to apologize on air the next day following the incident following country-wide outrage over their remarks. Their apologies were not well received, and demands for their sacking gained momentum.

Later, Radio Africa Group, which owns Homeboyz Radio where the trio worked, fired the three over gender-based violence utterances. Radio Africa also stated that the trio’s topic of conversation on that fateful day had not been sanctioned and the three were found to have committed gross misconduct.

Their sacking came after big brand advertisers also began pulling away their adverts from programs associated with the three.

Shaffie Weru resurfaced two years later with his Shafted series. DJ Joe Mfalme told the Nation that he succeeded to greater heights as many more brands and corporates sought him out, and he was able to build his mother a house while Neville Musya landed a new radio gig with Trace East Africa FM.

