Shaffie Weru tells men to spoil their women





Radio King Shaffie Weru has advised men to treat their ladies right, arguing women leave relationships mentally before they do physically.

In a social media post, the radio personality wrote; “Females break up mentally before they do physically. A guy can think he has her on lock while laying beside her, but her mind is in another place. Be careful how you treat her because once you lose the head, the body follows and that’s real.”

The media personality could be talking out of the experience as he is known to have two children with different baby mamas.

His current relationship status is unclear as he’s managed to keep his private life under wraps amid rumors linking him with the who is who in the entertainment industry.

The radio presenter has a son with one Jada Mwihaki and earlier this year opened up about the current status between him and his baby mama, insisting they remain on good terms despite living in separate houses.

Shaffie also has a daughter with singer Debbie Asila, whom he dated before getting hitched with Jada Mwihaki.

“We are on good terms, but I left for a reason. She did nothing outrageous that made me leave. When it’s both of us in that house, the co-existence becomes super tricky,” he said.

He also clarified that he has not entirely been in the dating scene for five years, in as much as he has been spotted with womens on occasion.