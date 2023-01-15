Shakira’s new song dissing ex-hubby Gerard Piqué breaks YouTube record

In this file photo taken on October 11, 2018 Colombian singer Shakira performs on stage during her "El Dorado World Tour" at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City. FILE | AFP

In this file photo taken on October 11, 2018 Colombian singer Shakira performs on stage during her "El Dorado World Tour" at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City. FILE | AFP





Pop star Shakira new song titled Out of Your League about her ex-husband Gerard Pique cheating on her has broken YouTube records.

The video of the song has been watched more than 63 million times in less than 24 hours, making it the most-watched Latin song in that time period.

Shakira, 45, separated from her former lover, and former Barcelona footballer Pique, 35, in 2022 after more than 10 years together. The two have two children together.

The four-minute song is the first Shakira and Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap have worked together.

Also read: Eric Omondi – How I unknowingly flew my crush to meet her man

Shakira joins a hallowed list of Latin performers to break YouTube records – including J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee.

However, this is not her first song about the much-publicized breakup. Another such song by the petite Latina titled Monotonia came out three months ago but was more of a heartbreak song than a vindictive one.

In the diss track Out of Your League, Shakira sings about Pique’s new alleged 23-year-old partner.

She says she is “worth two 22-year-olds” and compares the relationship to swapping “a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo” and a “Rolex for a Casio” in Spanish.

Also read: Umenizoea! ‘Stop talking about me’ Anerlisa Muigai warns ex-husband Ben Pol

The Colombian singer also references her run-in with the Spanish authorities, who claim she has failed to pay €14.5m (£12.8m), approximately Sh1.9 billion, in income tax.

Shakira appears to say in the song that Pique left her whilst all this was going on, with her in-laws as neighbours.

She criticizes his workout technique too – singing “lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too.”

Pique has not responded to the song online but has been posting about his new seven-a-side project, King’s League.

The pair released a statement when they split in June last year, saying they were focusing on co-parenting their children Milan, 9, and Sasha, aged 7.

Also read: Michelle Ntalami brags about popularizing ‘androsexual’ in Kenya