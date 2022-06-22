Shame as Kenya Rugby team begs for funds on Twitter

Kenya's wing Tony Onyango (centre) tries to escape a tackle during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Repechage qualifying match between Hong Kong and Kenya at the Delort Stadium, Marseille on November 17, 2018. AFP PHOTO

The Kenya Rugby 15s team has extended a begging bowl to the public as it seeks funds to compete in a crucial match that will determine its participation in the 2023 World Cup.

The plea was shared on The Kenya Rugby Union socials.

The @KenyaSimbas are 3 weeks away from winning the prize to represent Africa at RWC2023 in France.

Support this call to action from legendary Simbas captain Dickie Evans by using the details in the poster#SupportTheSimbas #SimbasToRWC

https://t.co/u4n5JLVdcu pic.twitter.com/3D0TFmQLdB — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) June 21, 2022

The message informed the fans that the team is on verge of making history but lacked the funds to prepare and compete in the games.

If you support the @KenyaSimbas in the diaspora, here's the donation link https://t.co/5JpA55hTUf pic.twitter.com/WgskRPpa7R — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) June 21, 2022

The message included the details as to where the donations could be channeled towards,

The plea comes days after the national women volleyball team announced it was unable to travel to Brazil to prepare for the World Championships.

The team held a press briefing and announced the Ministry of Sports had turned a blind eye on its calls for help.

“While we appreciate the efforts the government has put in place for the team to qualify for the Championship, it will be unfair if the chance goes by. Failure by the government to release the money means the team will not participate in the World Championship altogether,” said the Kenya Volleyball Federation deputy president Charles Nyaberi.

The Kenyan government is required by law to fund all national teams competing in international assignments.

Sports associations and federation’s are also encouraged to source for sponsorships from the corporates as a way of funding the national teams.

Kenya is a renowned sporting giant and President Uhuru Kenyatta has repeatedly assured that funds for aiding athletes preparing for international assignments have been set aside through the Sports Act.