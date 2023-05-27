Shame! Mathioya MP donates branded matchboxes





Member of Parliament for Mathioya Constituency, Edwin Mugo, has stirred an online debate after it emerged that he distributed matchboxes emblazoned with an image of his face.

In a photo which has been trending social media, show green matchboxes branded with Mugo’s images and the UDA colours.

Mugo, a first time Member of Parliament, won the Mathioya parliamentary seat in last year’s General Election by garnering 21, 503 votes against his main competitor, Peter Kimari, who got 8, 790 votes.

Kenyan politicians are notorious for donating goodies branded with their photos to entice their supporters, especially during campaigns.

Just a few weeks ago, Aldai Member of Parliament Marianne Kitany was bashed online for donating textbooks branded with her face.

The lawmaker toured Banja Primary School and Kaptwai Primary School, where she donated the branded textbooks to Class Eight candidates.

Kitany said the book’s distribution exercise was part of the promises she made to the electorate during the campaign period.

The MP said she targets to donate revision books to more than 140 schools ahead of the this year’s national examinations.

