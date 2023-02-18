Shape up or ship out, Gachagua warns rogue police officers

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua inspects the extent of demolitions at Kiriko in Nakuru County when he visited the affected families on February 18, 2023. PHOTO | DPCS

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned rogue police officers that action will be taken against them. Speaking on Saturday after visiting the 105 evicted families in Kiriko, Nakuru County, Mr Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza government will not entertain police officers who misuse their positions.

Mr Gachagua spoke shortly after visiting evicted families and supplying them with food and non-food items.

“We will not allow police officers to cause chaos. Their work is to protect the lives and property of Kenyans. We caution rogue officers to either shape in or ship out. It will not be business as usual,” said Gachagua through an Instagram post.

Gachagua also said action will be taken against government officials who oversaw the evictions.

“We are deeply saddened by the impunity and total disregard of human values in the last week. I visited them earlier today and the situation is horrible. It is depressing that police officers and other National Government officers at the county level – employed by Kenyans – used State resources to supervise demolition of homes,” he said.

The evictions have left more than 500 people, including the elderly and children, in the cold, with no food, no water – practically nothing.

The Deputy President noted that President William Ruto’s administration will not condone any action meant to humiliate Kenyans.

“While we respect the courts and rule of law, we will not allow inhumanity to thrive. We will ensure court orders are implemented with a human face,” he said.

