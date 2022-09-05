Sharon Mundia narrates experiences with alcohol

Fashion and lifestyle blogger Sharon Mundia, popularly known as This is Ess. PHOTO | COURTESY

Media personality and Instagram influencer Sharon Mundia took to social media to host a question and answer session with her followers on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Among the questions she answered was her experience with alcohol.

She first clarified that she does not drink for a number of reasons including she is a lightweight, she doesn’t like the smell of alcohol, doesn’t like the hangovers, she doesn’t make the best decisions when drunk and she’s uncomfortable with how people’s personalities change when they’re drunk.

Further expounding on uncomfortable experiences with drunk people, she narrated one where she was accosted at a local store and had to run from this person.

Mundia explained, “I was out celebrating my friend’s daughter’s birthday today and I met someone who either follows me or just recognized me from social media.

She was really drunk and incredibly inappropriate- physically blocking my way from leaving the store despite my several attempts to walk past her.”

She continued, “The store manager yelled at her to stop and I literally ran out of there. I don’t know if the same thing would have happened if alcohol was not involved but I’m certain alcohol didn’t help her behaviour.”

“And something about that- the fact that several drinks can change someone’s character- makes me really uncomfortable. Even with my loved ones- particularly men.

I just don’t like the way alcohol can turn someone to behave completely different,” she explained.

“That being said, if I’m in a safe space with close friends, I’d happily let loose! And despite not drinking, I’ll always try and have some drinks in my home so I can offer some to my loved ones.

It’s just the part where people get completely wasted that makes me uncomfortable,” Mundia narrated.

It would appear Mundia’s choice to be a teetotaler was influenced by her father as she revealed in 2014 that her father also quit drinking alcohol years earlier.

Today, Mundia is all about healthy living, exercising, and maintaining a good diet.

She chooses to not drink but sometimes attends events and works with brands dealing with alcohol like she once did with the Famous Grouse.

