‘She said goodbye,’ Hellen Wendy’s boyfriend breaks his silence





Canadian based Kenyan Hellen Wendy’s boyfriend Alphonce Nyamwaya, has opened up about the last conversation she had with her before the freak swimming pool accident that took her life.

Nyawaya had a short conversation with Wendy before she headed into the swimming pool.

He recalls those last moments.

“I was preparing myself for the afternoon shift when she gave me a video call. She told me she was headed to the swimming pool to relax after completing her morning shift. She inquired whether I had eaten before we said goodbye to each other,” he said.

The pool where she drowned was in a private residence, according to Mr Nyamwaya.

In the video that shows her drowning, which has since gone viral, Wendy is seen engaging with friends on her Facebook page before she moves to the deep end of the swimming pool.

She then begins to sink and screams several times for help before pin-drop silence.

It’s not until three hours later that visitors who come to the swimming pool notice her body and stop the livestream.

In a conversation seen by the Nation, Wendy shares with a friend about her experiences in Canada.

“I will always be here. Even if I die this year, I don’t know whether you will come and take my body,” she jokingly says in one of the videos.

Wendy’s ambition of going abroad to seek greener pastures started after she completed her high school at Itierio Girls in 2017. She had a strong determination and knew that she had to set the bar high for the rest of her siblings.

The eldest daughter in a family of six inquired from her close friends about the process of moving to overseas countries like the United States and Canada.

Although she knew she would get an opportunity, there was one thing standing in her way; she did not know anyone in Canada.

One of her closest friends said she kept on inquiring until she got someone who had relatives in Canada and who helped her move there after she secured a greencard.

