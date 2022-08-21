Sheila Mwanyigha almost unrecognizable after massive weight loss





For decades and across generations, both men and women – at one point in their lives – wished for slimmer and well-toned bodies. This is often witnessed by recycled New Year resolutions and hikes in gym memberships noted especially in January and dwindled by March.

However, if anyone knows what it means to make New Year resolutions and master the energy and discipline to follow through on them, then it has to be Sheila Mwanyigha, a former mainstream radio and TV show host.

The sultry songstress, who also doubles up as an editor for a fashion and wellness website, has stunned and inspired her fans with her weight loss journey.

Following years of yearning to be slim like her friends and fit into skinny jeans, Mwanyigha finally followed through on a weight loss regime that now sees her posting tons of pictures of herself in crop tops and skinny jeans.

She has been faithfully hitting the gym, sprinkling water aerobics here and there; and we are stunned at her achievement.

In past interviews with the Nation, Mwanyigha expressed hopelessness that she would never be slim and that was why she hid her “bottom heavy” body in oversized clothes.

She revealed that her mother often berated her for dressing and looking like a construction worker and this led her to begin embracing her body and dressing it appropriately to bring out her curves and femininity.

“When skinny jeans were all the rage, I knew I could not possibly wear them, but I told myself that not every trend can bring out the best of my body and I let it go. I can still wear my dresses – which by the way never go out of fashion – and look curvy and fabulous,” Mwanyigha told the Nation.

Well, it would appear that her feelings and dejection were not cast in stone because she has been doing an absolutely fantastic job of shedding the excess weight and keeping it off.

“We don’t get to choose our genes, but thank the good Lord above we can choose our jeans,” she captioned one of her Instagram posts showing off her toned body.