Sheila Mwanyigha remembers her late dad’s last moments





Media personality Sheila Mwanyigha has reflected on her last moments with her father, Gideon Victor Mwanyigha.

The late was a director of the Kenya Police Band.

Reminiscing about her last moments with her dad, Sheila took to her social media.

“This is probably the hardest week of the year for my family and I.

After spending an evening visiting with my father while he was in the hospital, the following morning, I was holding his face and kissing his forehead and wondering why he was so cold and could someone bring him a blanket.

Dad was gone.”

The dad would always take centre stage during public holiday performances. Talking about that, Sheila explained.

“Mashujaa Day will be my day of remembrance of my father and hero, Gideon Victor Mwanyigha. Together with my mum Agnes Wanjiru, they served as officers in the Kenya Police Band.”

Adding, “Growing up in the hills of Taita, from a humble background, dad watched his father go off to Burma with the Kings African Rifles as a medic, in a war many never understood.

He had to step in and raise his siblings when his own mother died.”

Sheila described the dad as a “musical genius who could play most instruments- but especially the guitar, dad’s talent opened doors for him at work in the Police Band, and also in the ad world where actual musicians created catchy jingles.”

Sharing that she grew up in an environment of music, Sheila said that music will always be home for her brother and her.

“Music saw my father rise up the police force to become the Director of Music of the Kenya Police Band. With him conducting the band, there was never a flat note.

Oh no, not with dad! He was also an Assistant Commissioner of Police and received recognition for his work, including a Head of State Commendation, an honour that not many police officers- or even civilians are accorded.”

Terming his father a jack of all trades, the radio crooner added, “Today, I wear my father’s service medals to celebrate an officer and a true gentleman. They rest on my heart with pride while my dad lives on in my heart in eternal love.

Dad, you and mum are my Shujaas. You represent so many honest police officers who have served and are serving Kenya with all they have and are.”

