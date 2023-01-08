Sherehe-Master-In-Chief: Meet Kenya’s favourite ‘Kuna Kuna’ dancing mubaba





He went viral during the festive season when he was captured dancing in a nightclub to Vic West, Fathermoh, Brandy Maina, Savara Mudigi and Thee Exit Band’s banger hit song Kuna Kuna.

His dancing styles, way past their shelving dates, amused netizens as he lived the best of life in the overly crowded nightclub.

He was lauded for enjoying the time he had on his hands because tomorrow is not guaranteed. Others simply loved that he was a mubaba (older, moneyed man often targeted by younger women) who was enjoying his time without young girls hanging onto his arm.

Many also enjoyed how stressfree he appeared as he busted his moves. So much more was said about the man in the viral video.

“These are the type of wababaz I want,” said Triza Wainaina.

“Wababaz in clubs are the ones with the most energy. Those guys dance nonstop all night,” commented Philip Etemesi.

“Nice moves when you remember you have cleared your loans and bills. That mafeelings, weeee,” quipped Simon Muriithi.

“And his wife is busy crying at home thinking he is cheating,” laughed Lizzy Wanjiru.

“This is the life I want. Stress free,” said Lisa Hany.

Well, Nairobi News found out that our viral mubaba is none other than John Ogilo Migun. Online sleuths dug up his social media handles and established that Mr Migun, aka John Bebi, is an alumnus of Kenafric College of Professional Studies, University of Nairobi and Kisumu Boys High School.

When he is not dancing in nightclubs and whetting his whistle, he is also a popular figure in Kisumu and Nakuru because he is a basketball coach at Kisumu Boys High School and Greensteds International School in Nakuru County.

Netizens who know him have revealed that he has in the past led several high school basketball teams to the nationals school games competition. He is said to be a former basketball and handball player and an easygoing soul.

It also turns out that he is a local chief in Kisumu North, which is why the online community has aptly dubbed him the “Sherehe-Master-In-Chief”.

“These people for Bonfire Adventures, why haven’t they given Mr Migun Ogilo a holiday yet,” asked Sway Julu, jumping on the tours and travel company’s penchant for looking up viral people and offering them holiday getaways.

