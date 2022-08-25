She’s adorable, just like my mum – Sakaja showers little daughter with love

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja carries his daughter during his swearing-n ceremony at KICC in Nairobi on August 25, 2022. PHOTO | WINNIE ONYANDO

It may have been Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja’s big day but it is his little daughter who stole the show during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) on Thursday.

As Sakaja was making his first speech after being handed over power by the outgoing governor Ann Kananu, he was ‘forced’ to pause his speech to admire his daughter as she played with multi-coloured confetti at the event venue.

“Oh, she is so adorable as she plays with the outgoing governor Kananu and the president elect, William Ruto. She seems to enjoy her play,” Sakaja said with a tinge of pride in his voice.

“Watching her play just reminds me of my mother. Look at the way she is dancing and playing freely with the dignitaries,” the incoming governor went on as the little continued playing without a care in the world.

Dressed in a light pink dress, the small girl kept venturing to the podium where her father was but her attention was drawn to the confetti that were scattered on the ground.

Governor Johnson turned up for the ceremony accompanied by his two sons and daughter.

At some point, the brothers and the little girls mother June Ndegwa tried to restrain her but she refused. This forced the father to carry her on the shoulder to calm her down and to make her concentrate.

However, she got an ample opportunity to take her play to the next level after they were let to have their seats as the ceremony continued.

Sakaja and his wife June Ndegwa are blessed with the three children. In the incoming governor first introduced his wife to the public back in 2017 when the family attended a prayer day at Moi Girls High School and Lenana School ahead of KCSE exams.