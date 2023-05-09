Shock after Rwandan woman found dead while seated at Muthurwa stage

Upcountry buses at Machakos Country Bus station in Nairobi have been doing brisk business in the days leading to Christmas. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations after a foreign national was found dead at a waiting bay of a bus stop in Muthurwa area in Kamukunji, Nairobi.

The lifeless body of the woman who was identified by the police as a Rwandan national was found by touts while seated at the waiting bay with a piece of luggage next to it.

Dancila Niharabimana, who was alone at the time of the Saturday incident, had her passport in her pocket which helped the police to identify her.

Curious touts who had noticed that she was motionless, went to check on her only to find her dead while seated.

According to the police, the deceased woman was unaccompanied at the time that she was found dead and that the Rwandan Embassy had been notified to alert her next of kin of the tragic news.

In Kibra, Lindi area, police have launched a manhunt for a woman who delivered a baby before dumping it in a garbage site in the area.

Area residents told the police on Monday evening that they suspect the crime was committed by a teenage mother.

Some of the residents threatened to move door to door to establish the identity of the offender.

Other than abortions there have also been numerous cases of child abduction in Kibra.

