Shock as 10-year-old dies by suicide in family’s Kasarani home





Police in Kasarani have launched investigations into the death of a 10-year-old child who is reported to have died by suicide.

A house girl, who was left to take care of the minor, has been arrested and is assisting the police with investigations.

The death of the grade four pupil on Tuesday evening was reported to the police by the mother after she was informed of the same by the house girl.

According to the mother, the minor’s body was found in the bedroom.

“The body was found lying on a double decker bed while facing downwards,” a police report seen by Nairobi News reads in part.

The minor was rushed to a nearby clinic where it was established that the minor was already dead.

The bereaved mother however said her child had never shown any signs of being troubled. She said she suspects foul play.

Data from the World Bank shows that suicide mortality rates in Kenya stands at 6.1 people in every 100,000, with men more predisposed to suicide.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) in a past report said efforts to address the root causes of suicide in the country have largely been hampered by the criminalisation of attempted suicide.

