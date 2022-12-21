Shock as newborn body found dumped with garbage in Embakasi

A Nairobi City County officer stands next to a heap of garbage. photo. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Residents of Tassia, in Nairobi, were on December 20, 2022, shocked to find the body of a newborn abandoned at a garbage site.

The baby’s body had been covered in a leso and placed inside a carton.

A beggar who collects cartons and other items for sale was scavenging the site when he came across a carton and alerted area residents.

A witness who works as a barber at a nearby shopping centre suggested the carton must have been dropped in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

It is unknown whether the baby, approximated to be about a week old, died before being abandoned at the garbage site.

Shocked residents condemned the incident and called on the police to investigate the matter.

Police have since launched investigations.

On Monday, police in Kajiado County launched an investigation where a three-day-old baby was found dumped

The baby girl was found abandoned under a mugumo tree near SDA Church in Ngong Town.

A guard manning a nearby premise heard baby cries and called officers from Ngong Police Station at around 6 am.

Confirming the incident, Kajiado North sub-County Police Commander Felistar Mukunjura says that the baby was rushed to Ngong Sub-county hospital where she is recuperating.

In August, the body of a newborn baby was found dumped in a 30-foot pit latrine in Rurea, Tharaka Nithi County.

The discovery came barely a week after a week-old baby girl was found abandoned in a classroom at the local Kairuni Primary School.

In the same month, police in Kisii County police launched a manhunt of a woman who gave birth and dumped a baby outside a private clinic.

According to the police, the unidentified woman gave birth at an unknown location before she went and dumped the baby outside Isana clinic in Bobaracho, Nyaribari Chache constituency.

Police also said the abandoned baby was found by a passerby who heard the infant crying. The baby was dressed in warm clothes and is currently safe.

