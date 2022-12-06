Shock as Samuel Eto’o knees blogger in viral World Cup video

Cameroon's Football Federation president and former player Samuel Eto'o attends a training session on November 27, 2022 at the Al Sailiya SC in Doha on the eve of a Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Cameroon and Serbia. PHOTO | AFP

Former Cameroon World Cup star Samuel Eto’o went into hiding Tuesday after appearing to knee an Algerian blogger in the face in a viral video.

The 41-year-old Cameroon federation president and ambassador for the Qatar World Cup flew into a rage after being approached as he left Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in Doha on Monday night.

The video showed the four-time African player of the year breaking free from people seeking to restrain him and kneeing the face of the blogger, named as Sadouni SM.

The man fell back after being struck. Eto’o was pulled away and has not commented or been seen since. A Cameroon federation official said that former Barcelona striker Eto’o did not want to speak about the incident.

The African football legend was surrounded as soon as he left the 974 Stadium where the round of 16 match was played. Wearing a blue baseball cap, he is seen allowing selfies with some fans before he was approached by the Algerian.

It is not known what comment was made, but Eto’o handed his mobile phone to a man before surging at the blogger to deliver the blow with his knee.

Sadouni SM said in a video posted online Tuesday that his camera and microphone had been “smashed” in the incident.

“He hit me,” the man adds, pointing to his chin.

Cameroon beat Algeria on away goals in a World Cup qualifier this year and Algeria later condemned the referee.

“I did all that for Algeria,” Sadouni SM says in the video.

“I am at the police station now for the inquiry. This video must be shared. As Eto’o is a celebrity I am afraid they will cover up the inquiry, but I trust the Qatari police,” he added.

Qatar’s World Cup organising committee did not immediately comment on the incident. Eto’o toured Senegal, Cameroon and Ghana in August to promote the World Cup.

The former international has a history of fiery outbursts, receiving a three-match ban in 2010 for headbutting an opponent while playing for Inter.

