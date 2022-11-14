Shock as woman’s body is found in Embakassi flat





Police officers in Nairobi are investigating an incident where the body of a woman was found dumped inside a bathroom at a flat in Kware area, Embakassi, Nairobi County.

According to the police, the case of the dead body was reported by the caretaker of the building known as Vinzac Apartment within Pipeline, Embakassi Sub-County.

“Police officers visited the scene and found the body of the unknown female adult aged about 30-35 years old lying naked with a lesso strapped at the waist inside the bathroom with black blisters on the left armpit and shoulder,” the police said.

According to the police, the body was found while blood was still oozing from the nose and the mouth.

They said that the victim seemed to have been murdered somewhere else and his body dumped at the scene where it was collected. After documentation of the scene police officers took the body to the City Mortuary.

Meanwhile, residents of Rongai in Kajiado County over the weekend lynched a suspected robber suspect.

Police said that the deceased was in the company of two others and had broken into a house when the owner raised alarm prompting civilians to respond.

He was found in possession of a black bag that had a hammer and a bunch of assorted keys.

“The body was taken to City Mortuary pending an autopsy and identification,” the police said.

Police in Chokaa have launched investigations into an incident where a minor snatched Sh100 from a man who was walking by the roadside.

The man who has only been identified as Mr Marube was on his way to the shop when the minor snatched the money from him and rushed to their home.

“He followed the boy to their house, the boy’s mother raised alarm and the victim was subjected to serious beating,” a police report seen by Nairobi News reads in part.

Mr Marube was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

