Shocking murder of PP2 pupil whose body was found under church pulpit





Police in Kisii have launched investigations into the mysterious killing of a PP2 pupil, whose body was found under a raised church pulpit at Amasago Primary School in Keumbu ward.

The body of Justin Makori Mochere, 6, was discovered by other pupils on Friday at around 11 am as they played on the field during break time. The pulpit, with a wooden floor, is located on one end of the school’s playing grounds.

Riondong’a sub-location assistant chief Mr Ben Onchungu said the child’s throat had a deep cut.

Also read:

Maseno School student dies in suspected suicide

How I escaped a murder-suicide attempt by my baby daddy – Elizabeth Munyalo

Man commits suicide inside Kasarani Police Station

“The child was in school uniform. A string ribbon was also tied on the pupil’s neck. Police from Keumbu arrived at the scene and collected the body as investigations start,” Mr Onchungu said.

The child, who hails from Bomwagi village in neighbouring Birongo ward, is said to have left home as usual after taking his breakfast. Two of his siblings are said to have left home ahead of him.

It has not been established what happened between the time the pupil left home and when his lifeless body was discovered at school.

Amasago Primary School deputy headteacher, Ms Florence Aori told police officers that the pupil had not checked in before his body was found. The deceased’s body was collected and taken to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue, awaiting autopsy.

wnyaberi@ke.nationmedia.com