Congolese national pleads guilty in court to theft of clothes at supermarket





A Congolese national who stole four pairs of jeans and two t-shirts worth Sh14,525 at Naivas Supermarket Mountain Mall Branch in Roasters area in Kasarani, Nairobi is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to theft charges.

The accused, Nicholas Nyaucha, who admitted that he stole the items on April 24, 2023, also appealed for help because he is a heroin addict.

Mr Nyaucha was arrested by the supermarket’s staffers after he shoplifted the items. He had been captured by CCTV stealing and the employees manning the CCTV informed their colleagues who intercepted Mr Nyaucha and recovered the clothes he had stolen.

Mr Nyaucha was told to pay for the items but he said he had no money. He was then taken to Kasarani Police Station together with the stolen clothes where he admitted to the offence.

Ahen he was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Lewis Gatheru at the Makadara Law Courts, he also pleaded guilty to the charges.

Mr Nyaucha will remain in custody until May 5, 2023 when the prosecution will lay out its case against him and avail the clothes he had stolen at the court as exhibits before he is convicted and sentenced.

Mr Nyaucha was charged a day after another shoplifter pleaded guilty to charges of stealing five litres of cooking oil from the same supermarket’s Rabai Road branch at the Point Mall.

Derrick Masheti Muhambi admitted in the same court that he stole the edible oil worth Sh1,310 on April 21, 2023.

Mr Muhambi had visited the supermarket posing as a customer. He then picked the oil jerrican and attempted to exit without paying.

However, the supermarket’s staffers manning the CCTV cameras within the supermarket noticed he was leaving without having paid and notified their colleagues at the exit where Mr Muhambi was intercepted.

