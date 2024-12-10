Short film pitch wins journalist-turned-filmmaker Omar Kibulanga Sh1.3 million





Journalist-turned-filmmaker Omar Kibulanga is among 11 filmmakers who were recently awarded US$10,000 (Sh1.3 million) each for their winning short film pitches at the Some Fine Day Pix awards ceremony last week.

Kibulanga’s short film Makonde made the cut from 60 filmmakers who pitched their work to the Some Fine Day Pix jury.

Some Fine Day Pix, a platform that provides comprehensive training and financial support to East African filmmakers, both digitally and on location in Kenya, who independently develop, pitch, and produce their stories as part of its program, held a two-day intensive pitching session in Nairobi from December 2 to 3, where 60 filmmakers who had applied to the competition when the call went out presented their work to the jury.

This culminated in an awards ceremony where 12 of the 60 filmmakers were honored. The event celebrated the talent and innovation of the 12, who impressed the judges with their exceptional storytelling and business acumen.

“The film’s logline tells the story of an orphan from the stateless Makonde tribe who fights systemic barriers to survive and save his ailing grandmother, highlighting his community’s struggle for citizenship, a sense of belonging, and access to basic needs,” Kibulanga who worked as a journalist until five years ago, told Nairobi News.

This was Kibulanga’s second win in as many months. In October this year, the same film idea won the Alliance Française Sinema Mtaani Short Film Grant. Worth Sh250,000, the grant provides access to filmmaking equipment at the facility, a top-of-the-line editing suite, and French subtitles for the film, expanding its audience beyond the Swahili, English, and Portuguese speakers it already serves.

At the Some Fine Day Pix awards ceremony, six teams were awarded funding to produce short films, while five others were selected to focus on innovative strategies for film distribution, audience development,t and maximizing social media impact. Each winning team walked away with $10,000 in funding to bring their projects to life.