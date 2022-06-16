Show us your academic qualifications, Ruto tells Raila

Deputy President William Ruto at a political rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto at a political rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Deputy President William Ruto has challenged his main rival in the presidential race, Raila Odinga, to publicly present his academic qualifications.

The DP made the demands while lending his voice to the ragging debate over the academic qualifications of UDA gubernatorial candidate, Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Dr Ruto asked the government to stop frustrating the Nairobi Senator, saying if there is one person whose academic papers should be scrutinised then it is the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate

“Sakaja has enough papers, if there is someone with questionable academic qualifications then it is the Azimio candidate. Prove to us where your candidate studied, who his classmates were and who his lecturer was,” Ruto said.

The DP further expressed confidence that Sakaja will emerge victorious on August 9 and become the next governor of Nairobi.

Ruto’s sentiments comes in the backdrop of the ongoing controversy surrounding Sakaja’s degree certificate from Team University in Uganda.

On Wednesday, the Commission for University Education (CUE) revoked the recognition of Sakaja’s Bachelor of Science in Management Degree from Team University pending investigations on its credibility.

Sakaja himself has apportioned blame on President Uhuru Kenyatta for his current is political woes.

The Senator termed the revocation of his degree as a politically instigated move to halt his bid to become Nairobi’s next governor.

Mr Sakaja, a one-time ally and sworn defender of President Kenyatta, served as the chairman of TNA, on whose ticket the president ran and won the presidency in 2013.