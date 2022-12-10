Showmax releases Kenyan Christmas film





Showmax has released Kenya’s first Christmas film titled A Familiar Christmas. The film that is set to premiere on December 15, 2022, follows the Moran family as they reunite to spend a Christmas holiday together for the first time in three years.

But their plans for a memorable holiday are disrupted when a meddling mother wreak havoc in the household.

“I love Christmas because it’s usually a time to step back and let go of the pressure of the year. In Kenya, Christmas means going home for the majority of us, where we get to interact with our extended family. To be the first to direct Kenya’s first Christmas feature film means documenting our present culture to offer something that is relatable to the Kenyan audience. It’s daring and exciting at the same time,” says award-winning filmmaker Reuben Odanga, who directed and produced the film.

He explained that he always felt that Kenyan content did not take significant calendar events like Christmas into account.

Also read: DJ Joe Mfalme excites netizens with ‘lukewarm’ reply to wife’s sweet birthday message

“A Familiar Christmas captures the mood of the season from our perspective; it’s a step to bring our content and culture home,” he said.

In the film, renowned Kenyan actor Pascal Tokodi plays as Melita, the Casanova of the family who falls in love rather too quickly. He’s also a bit of a rebel who doesn’t mind causing a little tension at a family gathering.

In her first-ever acting role, Elani band member Maureen Kunga plays as Noni, Melita’s uptight sister, who comes home with more problems than the family anticipated.

Igiza actor Famous born Keith Chuaga plays as Allan, Noni’s husband, who’s loved by the family but not so much by Noni because of his past mistakes.

Also read: Sonko gives Bongo singer Lava Lava tour of his expensive shoes wardrobe

Zora actress Alice Mbeyu plays family matriarch Tabitha, a woman with a know-it-all and mother-knows-best attitude that sometimes rubs her two children Melita and Noni the wrong way.

Crime and Justice actor Dennis Musyoka plays as the Moran family patriarch Frank, who’s sometimes rather passive to squabbling and tension, and watches from the sidelines as his wife Tabitha interferes with their children’s lives.

Other cast members include Ugandan Ruth Kamanzi (Sanyu), Charles Agengo (Selina), Ann Muli (The Good Child) and newcomer Hannah Wanjiku.

A Familiar Christmas is written by Natasha Likimani, who also wrote Sincerely Daisy and Disconnect.

Also read: RIP – Producer and rapper Visita breaks down after death of son