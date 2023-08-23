Siasa za Kakamega! Khalwale reacts to Oparanya’s arrest





Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has appeared to put to task authorities following the arrest of his political nemesis in the frame of former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Khalwale claimed, in a social media post, that projects spearheaded by Mr Oparanya during his ten-year stint as county boss should be investigated.

These projects, according to Khalwale include the Bukhungu stadium, Itumbeni dairy plant, County Referral Hospital, Shiamakhubu Hospital, Imatala Tea Factory, and Mumias Sugar factory farmers’ payments.

“Oparanya is headed to court!” said Khalwale on Twitter.

Khalwale’s comment comes hours after detectives attached to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption arrested the former Kakamega county boss on August 23, 2023, following a day of high drama where his homes in Nairobi and Kakamega were simultaneously raided.

The arrest was reportedly connected to his dealings during his decade-long tenure as county boss.

Oparanya was driven to the EACC offices at the integrity center in Nairobi where he remained holed for the better part of the day.

The opposition leader’s arrest was confirmed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) which he serves as the party leader.

“Our DPL Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been arrested by officers from the DCI. Oparanya together with his wife Madam Priscillah are currently at the EACC offices at Integrity Centre,” the ODM statement read.

Khalwale and Opranya have been political rivals for some time.

Khalwale unsuccessfully contested against Oparanya in the 2017 gubernatorial elections. He finished second and alleged rigging. He, however, announced he will not seek to over turn Oparanya’s victory in court as he had been prevailed not to do so by elders from the community.

In 2022, Khalwale announced he would contest for the Kakamega gubernatorial position, but changed his mind and stepped down in favour of Cleophas Malala who contested on an Amani National Congress (ANC) ticket at the time.

Malala lost to incumbent Fernandes Barasa.

