‘Sibabaishwi na moshi kidogo’, Karua speaks after Kisii teargas incident





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua has broken her silence over the teargas incident that prematurely ended her campaign rally in Gusii Stadium, Kisii County on Thursday.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Ekerenyo in Nyamira County on Friday, Ms Karua said she will not be intimidated by such incidents and vowed to continue drumming up support for the Azimio coalition to ensure their presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga wins the August polls in the first round.

“Jana mliyasikia yale yalionekana kule Gusii Stadium. Mimi sio mtu wa kubabaishwa na moshi kidogo. Na ndio nimerudi hapa Gusii land ndio wajue hawatatuweza na fitina kidogo. Tena hapa ni nyumbani na siwezi fukuzwa nyumbani,” Ms Karua stated.

She blamed their political opponents for the incident, urging Nyamira residents to rally behind Azimio, saying that it has a proper plan for the country.

“The Azimio coalition is peaceful and therefore we are seeking your votes in a peaceful manner without intending to cause chaos,” she added.

During the incident, a teargas canister was lobbed at the crowd moments after Ms Karua stood up to address the rally as the crowd scampered for safety. An unknown number of people were injured in the ensuing commotion.

Josephat Makori, a police officer attached to Kisii central police station, has since been was arrested and charged in court in connection with the incident.

The officer is facing charges of attempting to injure by use of explosive contrary to Section 235 of the Penal Code. The suspect denied the charge but will remain in remand for 10 days awaiting the determination of his bond terms.