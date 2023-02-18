Sierra Leon national remanded over series of robberies in Nairobi

Alfred Momoh (right) and his accomplices when they were arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Alfred Momoh (right) and his accomplices when they were arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A Sierra Leon national who allegedly colluded with his accomplices to rob a woman of her laptop and phone all valued at Sh400,000 at gunpoint outside the Thika Road Mall (TRM) in Kasarani, Nairobi has been charged with robbery with violence.

Alfred Bangura Momoh was charged alongside Peter Njaramba and James Mwau with robbing Chissumba Alda Costa of a laptop worth Sh200,000 and a Iphone 14 Promax valued at Sh200,000 while threatening to shoot her with a pistol at around midday on January 27, 2023.

Mr Momoh has also been charged with making a national identity card purporting it to be a genuine one issued by the national registration bureau with intention to deceive contrary to section 357 (a) of the penal code where he is accused of .

He is also accused of producing a false document after giving the alleged fake ID to police officers during investigations of the case against him.

Ms Costa was driving out of the TRM when she was confronted by three armed men who robbed her at gunpoint. She reported the matter at Kasarani Police Station immediately after the robbery.

Police reviewed the CCTV footage at the mall and identified the car the three men were driving.

They later obtained the car’s registration details and escalated the same to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) where they obtained details of the car’s owner and contacted him.

The motor vehicle’s owner, who is a car dealer, told police he had leased the car to two people, Mr Momoh and his girlfriend. The latter was traced and arrested and she led the police to an apartment where Mr Momoh lives but he was not found.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) later traced him to his hideout in Ruai area in Njiru sub county where he was arrested. He assisted the detectives in arresting his two accomplices, Mr Njaramba and Mr Mwau.

The accused persons denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts.

Mr Momoh told the court that Ms Costa is his girlfriend and they are settling the matter out of court. He also claimed that he used his accomplice’s phone to send her Sh240,000 adding she was likely to withdraw the charge against him.

The prosecution told the court that Mr Momoh is wanted in Buruburu and Karen Police Stations for similar cases of robbery and sought orders to have him detained at Buruburu Police Station for four days where he will be picked by officers from Karen Police Station.

The orders were granted. The other suspects were also remanded in custody. The case will be mentioned on February 23, 2023 when bail and bond terms will be set.

