Sifuna: No, we didn’t offer Bahati Sh50 million to quit Mathare race





ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna has rubbished claims by former gospel musician Kelvin Kioko aka Bahati that he was offered him Sh50 million to quit the Mathare parliamentary race.

While reacting to the claims, Sifuna categorically stated that no such thing happened.

“No one had such loads of money to give Bahati,” Sifuna said.

Last week, Bahati sensationally claimed that he turned down a Sh50 million offer to quit the race, although he fell short of mentioning who made the offer.

“I have invested heavily in my political career. I had more than 10 endorsement deals which have been stopped because I publicly declared Baba (Raila Odinga) as the next president. I cannot now just turn back and lose everything, including the political seat, which I have a big chance of winning, and they know that,” Bahati said.

His statement came just days after Bahati was embroiled in a public spat with Sifuna after the latter announced that the musician had stepped down for incumbent Anthony Oluoch.

“Sifuna is asking me to step down and has offered me a job in the next government. Who told Sifuna I want a job?” Bahati posed.

The war of words between the two would then turn ugly after Sifuna invoked the name of Bahati’s wife. The utterance was not taken kindly by the singer who has been performing at Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua’s rallies.