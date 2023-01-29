Sikutaki! Gospel singer Nicah the Queen tells off Ohangla star Emma Jalamo’s advances





Gospel singer Veronicah Wanja alias Nicah the Queen has warned his colleague Austine Odhiambo alias Emma Jalamo against sending her money and late night calls, saying that the moves are ruining her marriage.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Nicah claims Mr Odhiambo started making calls to her late in the night and at one point he even sent her Sh200,000.

The gospel musician now says her relationship is on the verge of breaking down owing to the advances.

“I know this will look bad on me but I don’t want to lose my relationship please. I’m in a serious relationship and you are causing me problems with my man,” part of the post read in part.

She accused Mr Odhiambo of sending her cash when she had not requested for it.

Nicah says she returned the money but the Ohangla musician never lost hope.

Instead he followed her to Mombasa and offered her air tickets to Malaysia and on top of a blank cheque.

“Please I’m not a socialite or a gold digger to accept such offers. I told you I’m engaged and all you kept saying was you don’t care,” she said.

She adds that her man has since temporarily walked out on her.

The Ohangla musician recently caused an uproar on social media when he posted Nicah’s photos which he captioned with the words Jaoda. Jaoda is a Luo word which when translated to English means ‘my wife.’

On Friday, January 27, 2023, Nicah contacted her lawyers who wrote to Mr Odhiambo demanding he apologizes for the social media actions.

The demand letter penned by Githaiga, Kigondu and Company Advocates, also asked Mr Odhiambo to clarify there was no romantic relationship between the two musicians.

“You know very well that it was a lie as our client is a committed Christian, gospel artist and is a faithful married woman with children almost in their teenage hood,” the letter read in part.

The lawyers further asked the Ohangla musician to delete the Facebook post and apologise for saying that he was the husband to Nicah.

