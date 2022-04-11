Silas Jakakimba drags co-parenting drama on Facebook





A prominent Nairobi lawyer has dragged his co-parenting drama with his baby mama on Facebook.

The vocal Silas Jakakimba, an aide of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, took his rant on the social media platform at the weekend, claiming his son had been ‘kidnapped’ by his mother.

Adding: “My son was maliciously exposed to trauma until 10pm last (Saturday) night when I picked him up. I’m told there’s a video the team of women who kidnapped him sent viral when they clung to him in my residence.”

The aspiring politician also says he’s taken the matter with authorities.

“I’ve just landed back from a family commitment I’d to cut shot – in Kisumu, to ensure I personally pick him (the son) back and restore him to his continued legal and lawful custody within my space.”

Background

It isn’t the first time Jakakimba who recently announced, and then shelved his bid to join elective politics has brought up the matter on a public space.

In June 2021, he accused his baby mama’s lover of physically attacking him at his son’s school.

“Hypocrisy, manipulation, blackmail and fraudulent hubris that some co-parents invite into such a sensitive environment as bringing up an innocent child, deserving of mutual love, care, provision and protection, shall be laid bare,” he wrote on Facebook at the time.

“He went physical on me, fist-punching me severally on my face, causing instant soft tissue injuries to the temporal and orbital regions of my left eye.”

The bespectacled former Langata parliamentary hopeful appeared to have moved on, and got married in a flashy wedding last year.

The event was attended by the who is who in the entertainment industry, including several journalists and Uganda pop star singer-cum-journalist Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

The hashtag #Flowedsjakakimba trended for the better part of the day and he has since been posting about his love for his woman ever since with tours in different countries and continents.