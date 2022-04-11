Silas Jakakimba’s baby mama hits back in co-parenting row





The co-parenting saga involving prominent lawyer Silas Jakakimba has taken a new twist with his former lover now claiming her life is in danger.

The couple has been involved in a public spat, on Facebook, for the past few days after he accused her of ‘kidnapping’ their child.

In her response, Jakakimb’a lover namely Beryl wrote on Facebook: “I’m being threatened for speaking up my truth, if anything happens to me then Silas Jakakimba should be held responsible. Just for the records, he’s a licensed firearm holder. #MyLifeIsInDanger.”

She’s also pleaded for help from key government leaders.

Jakakimba kick-started the storm when he accused her of kidnapping their son at the weekend.

“My son was maliciously exposed to trauma until 10pm last night when I picked him up. I’m told there’s a video that the team of women who kidnapped him sent viral when they clung to him in my residence.”

But Beryl suggests she picked up their son as he was sick and left unattended to while he was away.

“I’m rightly informed he has finally taken his son to hospital as he ought to have before going to Kisumu.”

It is the second time in less than a year the couple is tearing at each other on social media over co-parenting issues.

Jakakimba tied the knot in an elaborate wedding last year.