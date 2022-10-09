Silent Diana Marua shares unborn baby update





Influencer Diana Marua has assured her fans that her unborn baby is doing well.

In a detailed post on Instagram, Diana, wife of Kenyan musician Kelvin ‘Bahati’ Kioko explained: “This pregnancy has favoured me for real. Of course, my nose is noseying and I’ve gotten a bit of hyperpigmentation. I’m officially on the count down,” she explained.

Earlier, Diana’s continuous disappearance on social media sparked speculation from her fans.

She posted a photo of a dove flying in front of a black background with the caption ‘only in the darkness can you see the stars’.

This was her last post before her extended social media break.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Bahati confirmed Diana was not doing okay but stopped short of explaining what the problem was, referring to it as a private matter.

As the mystery of what the matter was cooking, Diana and Yvette Obura – Bahati’s baby mama unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Bahati then deleted all his posts on Instagram thus inviting more speculation.

The singer had been missing in action ever since he lost in his bid to with the Mathare parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls having confessed to spending close to Sh33 million in the campaigns.

Bahati has since released a new jam dubbed Mambo ya Mhesh a song that garnered 610k views by press time.

Also read: Waiguru calls for timely disbursement of counties funds by the next Treasury CS

Governor Mwangaza promises cash reward for county whistleblowers

Gachagua urges county commissioners to work closely with governors