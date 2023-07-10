Silvanus Osoro preaches peace ahead of Azimio protests





National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro has called for restraint and highlighted the need for peaceful engagement to issues affecting Kenyans.

The youthful lawmaker, known for his vocal stance on social, economic and political matters, expressed concerns over the recent demands, ultimatums, and threats issued by the opposition, which include a call for civil disobedience and protests.

Speaking on Citizen TV Osoro acknowledged the hardships faced by Kenyan citizens due to the surging cost of living, but explained that this was a global challenge affecting nations around the world.

He stressed the importance of finding sustainable and inclusive solutions to tackle these issues, rather than resorting to aggressive actions that could provoke unnecessary confrontations.

“The cost of living might be high, but it’s not only limited to Kenya. It is experienced worldwide,” said Mr Osoro.

The lawmaker, who is a close ally of President William Ruto, appreciated that Kenyans have a right to protest and picket, but then urged the protestors not to incite violence or deliberately provoke the police.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order while expressing grievances and encouraged peaceful dialogue as a more effective means of fostering positive change.

Osoro underlined the significance of respecting the rule of law and working collaboratively with government institutions to address the concerns of the public.

“Azimio has issued many demands, ultimatums and threats since the elections. Picketing is a right but let’s not provoke the police,”Sai Mr Osoro.

The politician also called for unity and understanding among different political factions, highlighting that a fragmented approach would only hinder progress. He urged all parties involved to put aside their differences and work towards shared goals of alleviating the burden of the cost of living and improving the overall well-being of the population.

The message comes days after Azimio protests rocked the country, and especally Mr Osoro’s Kisii backyard, killing at least two people. Several others were injured while property worth millions of shillings was destroyed.

