Simba Arati condemns election-related skirmishes

Abagusii Council of elders crown Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati as a clan elder during a homecoming ceremony at his rural home in Motonto village in Bobasi sub County in Kisii County on March 4, 2018. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI

Abagusii Council of elders crown Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati as a clan elder during a homecoming ceremony at his rural home in Motonto village in Bobasi sub County in Kisii County on March 4, 2018. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI





Kisii gubernatorial candidate Simba Arati has dismissed as ‘baseless’ claims one of his campaign vehicles was involved in an accident that reportedly left one person dead.

The vocal lawmaker made the clarification in a lengthy post on his socials.

“The allegations are not only baseless but cheap propaganda by our detractors who have already sensed defeat at the ballot,” said Arati, the outgoing Dagorretti South lawmaker.

The clarification comes amid a tough political battle between Arati and Chris Obure, a former Senator and Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) who is also eyeing the gubernatorial seat.

Photos of the reported accident show two badly-damaged cars.

Investigations by Nairobi News indicate one of the damaged cars belongs to one Dorcas Chelangat Mabera.

The incident comes days after Arati suggested senior politicians in the region, whom he did not name, were unnecessarily fighting him.

Others eyeing the gubernatorial seat are Prof Sam Ongeri and Kitutu Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).