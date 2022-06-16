Simba Arati’s degree is legit, IEBC told





The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee has terminated a complaint in which the academic qualifications of Simba Arati were questioned.

The move comes after two voters through lawyer Peter Wanyama sought to have the complaint withdrawn on grounds that Arati had provided a genuine degree certificate and Masters degree.

Wanyama has now conceded the lawmaker, who is eyeing the Kisii gubernatorial seat has two degrees from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

“We have evidence and documents from Parliament that indicate Arati has a degree certificate from the institution. We, therefore, seek to withdraw the complaint herein,” said Wanyama.

The two voters, namely Moses Ayieko and Wesley Obwang’i, had earlier claimed Arati does not have the requisite educational qualifications to vie for the gubernatorial seat in the August polls.

They had also claimed Arati is not a graduate of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

They further alleged the academic documents in possession of the Dagoretti North MP are a forgery.

The Kenyan law dictates a presidential and gubernatorial candidate must possess a University degree.