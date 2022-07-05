Singer Akothee asks for alcoblow on Nairobi Expressway





Singer Akothee has urged the government to enforce strict regulations on motorists using the Nairobi Expressway.

The singer, born Esther Akoth, made the comments on Monday after a tragic accident was witnessed on the newly commissioned road in a span of as many weeks.

“As a frequent user of the road, I am extremely worried,” she said.

“Regulations should be put in place. They could also have alcoblow set up at entry points of the road. This will save lives.”

The Kula Ngoma hitmaker further suggested that the road should be labelled and speed humps erected.

The latest accident on the road occurred when a public service vehicle rammed into a personal car which in turn hit a toll station.

Scored were injured in the 8pm incident, with almost 20 treated at various hospitals within Nairobi.

“Multiple injuries have been reported, and traffic police are attending to the scene. Motorists are advised to exit/enter the Expressway at the Syokimau Toll Station, even as rescue efforts are underway at the scene of the accident,” The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) said in a statement.

The accident happens barely a fortnight after another road crash happened at the same toll station killing one person and injuring a number.

The Nairobi Expressway is a newly constructed 27 km toll road linking Mlolongo to Westlands. The road which is built by the Chinese was opened to motorists in May but is yet to be commissioned.