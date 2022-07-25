Singer Akothee toasts to daughter’s ‘milestone’





Singer Akothee, born Esther Akoth, cannot keep calm after her daughter gifted herself a car.

The Give it to Me hitmaker, in a video that has gone viral on social media, is seen and heard congratulating her daughter, namely Venesha Okello, on the milestone.

“Well, not all rich kids have brains,” says Akothee.

“Some are entitled to their parent’s wealth that they cannot do anything for themselves.”

Akothee also makes time to praise herself, saying she’s been a good role model to her five children, and the fruits of her efforts are reflected in her daughter’s success.

“Let your children not copy me. Let them copy my daughters’ hard work. You keep on surprising me Venesha.”

Akothee further shared how she bought her daughter a car when she turned 18. The two then had a pact that mum will never fuel the car for her daughter.

“A year down the line after her confirmation at work, she surprised me with an upgraded version of her new car, just yesterday she called me and said she had a surprise for me. I thought she was expecting but it turned out she worked smart and bought her second car.”

She adds that her daughter has managed to buy the car because of her smart work passion.

“It is pure work, smart passion, and patience. I love you and I am proud of you mum. I celebrate my daughters as I wait for my turn.”

The award-winning songstress has also hinted that her daughter will take her to the ‘clinic’ using her new car.

This comes a few weeks after Akothee hinted she is planning to undergo an artificial insemination in France.

In a social media post, the mother of five and self-proclaimed president of single mothers said her love for children makes her want to have one more child before she hits menopause.

The singer is blessed with three daughters namely Vesha Okello, Celine Okello, and Prudence Apundo, from her first marriage and two sons, Oyoo and Ojwang, from different relationships.