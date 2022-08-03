Singer Avril opens up on affair with Diamond Platnumz

songbird Avril for Buzz one on one. PHOTO COURTESY

songbird Avril for Buzz one on one. PHOTO COURTESY





Kenyan songbird Judith Nyambura alias Avril has dismissed reports she once dated Tanzanian musician Naseeb Juma aka Diamond Platinumz.

In an online interview, the singer admitted she had faced that question a number of times, adding the issue stems from a number of throwback photos in which the two artists are seen cozying up.

“I deny all rumors going round that I have ever dated Diamond. He is just a good friend,” stressed Avril.

The Kenyan singer also indicated she has since lost touch with the Waah hitmaker.

“We don’t talk, but if I call him or he calls me we do have a friendly conversation and we help each other where need be.”

The mother of one also confirmed Diamond has been a significant human resource in her music career.

“I always send him a track before I release it because I value his opinion.”

The relationship between Diamond and Avril dates back to the time she appeared in his video titled Kwetu as a vixen. That’s when the dating rumours began.

Moving on, Avril recently confessed she has a soft spot for Nyashinski, a Kenyan musician, born Nyamari Ongegu.

“I don’t want to say that I have a crush on him but I love Nyashinski in terms of his content, his demeanor,” she said.

Avril has succeeded in keeping her love life private

She previously dated a South African boyfriend namely Tinashe Leslie Mugadza, a businessman famously known as Muga.

They parted ways in a move she attributed to cultural differences.