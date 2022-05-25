Bahati clocks YouTube milestone

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta dances with gospel artiste Bahati during formation of Jubilee Party on September 10, 2016 at Safaricom Stadium Kasarani. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Bahati is counting his blessings after becoming the second Kenyan artist to surpass the 1 million subscriber mark on YouTube.

Thus, the singer renowned singer, born Kelvin Kioko, is only second to RnB musical star Otile Brown in achieving the feat.

Otile Brown, real name Jacob Obunga, made history for being the first artist in Kenya to achieve the milestone.

Otile, who joined the video streaming platform in 2016, had at the time of 1 million subscribers garnered over 251,743,575 views on his channel.

Meanwhile, Bahati’s current achievement, does not come as a surprise to many of the singer’s fans as who saw it coming.

At the time Otile Brown was announced as the first Kenyan artist to achieve such a prestigious mark, Bahati followed closely with 902K subscribers and over 151,289,133 views after joining the platform on August 7, 2012.

Bahati is one of the most admired Kenyan artists who has made a name for himself in both the entertainment and music industries at large.

Over the years, the singer has found himself in juicy controversies that have seen him make headlines and subsequently earn him quite a huge social media following.

As a man of outstanding talent, his humble nature and undeniable talent put him in the big league.

Having had a difficult childhood growing up, Bahati has managed to outshine many musicians in the entertainment gospel industry to emerge as an outstanding musician, a feat that enabled him win the best male gospel musician at the groove awards in 2014.

Now a hot topic in the radio waves, Bahati has added yet another title to his many prestigious accolades by joining active politics.

The award winning singer was recently got endorsed by Jubilee party to vie for the Mathare consticuency seat.

The ‘Adhiambo’ crooner is married to rapper Diana Marua aka Diana B with whom he has two children, and another child with his baby mama, Yvette Obura.