Singer Bahati opens up on political ‘betrayal’





Singer Kelvin ‘Bahati’ Kioko has opened up on the betrayal in political circles, suggesting he endorsed Raila Odinga without asking for a dime.

He spoke in an interview with TV 47, and opened up on an incident where he was forced to walk out on Odinga after the seasoned politician failed to endorse him at a recent public rally.

Odinga publicly asked Bahati to step down in favour of incumbent Anthony Oluoch and instead offered the musician a job.

The Adhiambo hitmaker insisted he turned down Odinga’s job because he is financially capable.

“I’m not poor, and the reason I am out here is because I am representing the youth. I am not looking for a job. There are people out here looking for jobs, like Sifuna,” he said hilariously.

Sifuna is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general who’s been involved on a public spat with the musician.

“If you’ve done your research, he (Sifuna) has never supported the youth.”

Bahati has encountered several challenges barely six months into his political career.

He has had to brush off several requests from senior politicians to step down as he eyes the Mathare Parliamentary seat.

The singer is expecting his sixth child with his rapper wife Diana Marua whom he heaped praises of.

“She’s taken care of a family before, having raised her sisters. When I wanted to start my own family, being an orphan, I wanted to marry someone who would create that space in my life I never had the privilege of having.”